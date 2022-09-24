Bangladesh women ensure World Cup berth

But ace Thai batter Natthakan Chantam, who played for IPL Trailblazer in the Women’s T20 Challenge League, almost singlehandedly snatched a win from that precarious position.
She scored 64 off 51 balls including three sixes including one in the fourth ball off the final over. When the equation was 12 off two she tried another one but got bowled out off Salma Khatun, who took another wicket in the last ball to take his tally to three, and Thailand finished with 102/6.
Earlier in the evening, Bangladesh got off to a slow start but Rumana Ahmed scored unbeaten 28 off 24 and Ritu Moni, who was run out off the last ball, made 17 off 10 as their partnership of 32 off 18 balls made the difference between the sides.
With the win Bangladesh reached final of the eight-team tournament and ensured joining other eight sides in the next World Cup scheduled to take place in South Africa next year.
Ireland, who will meet Bangladesh in the final on Sunday, also qualified as they beat Zimbabwe by four runs in the first semifinal.