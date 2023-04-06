Debutant Tucker hits century as Ireland take 131 run lead

Bangladesh spend a frustrating day as visiting Ireland has showed a spectacular rearguard action taking 131 run lead in third day of one-off Test series in Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.
Resuming the day on a precarious 27-4, Ireland reached 286-8 at stumps on the third day.
In the day, Ireland scored 259 in the losing only four wickets, thanks to brilliant century by debutant Lorcan Tucker and gritty 71 not out by Andy McBrine.
The duo added 111 runs in 7th wicket partnership after pacer Shoriful Islam removed Peter Moor reducing the visitors to 51 for 5. The visitors were still in need of 32 runs to evade the innings defeat, which looked imminent after they were slumped to 13 for 4 the previous day replying to Bangladesh’s 369.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Tucker then built a 72 run partnership with Harry Tector and the Irish resistance started to get momentum.
Tucker and McBrine ensured lead for visitors before the former was removed by Ebadot Hossain on 243/7. Tucker's 108 off 162 was studded with 14 boundaries and an over boundary. He became only the second Irish batter after Kavin O’ Brien to score a century in debut.
Taijul Islam then removed Mark Adair caught behind by a spectacular delivery, his fourth in the innings and ninth in the match.
McBrine saw off the remaining 8.3 overs of the day with Graham Hume who remains unbeaten on 9.
Bangladesh would surely start the four day in anticipation that the visitors do not stretch their lead further while the Irish side would take heart from the fight they put up on the day.
Ireland were bowled out for 214 in the first innings and Bangladesh scored 369, thanks to a superb century by Mushfiqur Rahim.