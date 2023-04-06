Debutant Tucker hits century as Ireland take 131 run lead

Bangladesh spend a frustrating day as visiting Ireland has showed a spectacular rearguard action taking 131 run lead in third day of one-off Test series in Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

Resuming the day on a precarious 27-4, Ireland reached 286-8 at stumps on the third day.

In the day, Ireland scored 259 in the losing only four wickets, thanks to brilliant century by debutant Lorcan Tucker and gritty 71 not out by Andy McBrine.

The duo added 111 runs in 7th wicket partnership after pacer Shoriful Islam removed Peter Moor reducing the visitors to 51 for 5. The visitors were still in need of 32 runs to evade the innings defeat, which looked imminent after they were slumped to 13 for 4 the previous day replying to Bangladesh’s 369.