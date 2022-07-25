Senior players rested, not dropped: Khaled Mahmud

Bangladesh cricket team’s director Khaled Mahmud dismissed the notion that senior players were dropped from the Zimbabwe-bound Twenty20 International squad in the guise of being rested, report news agency BSS.

He also made it clear that the seniors are part of the board’s greater plan for the upcoming multinational tournaments-- Asia Cup and ICC T20 World Cup.

Rumours were running rampant about the fate of the senior players when Mahmudullah, the captain of the T20 format and Mushfiqur Rahim were rested from the T20I series.