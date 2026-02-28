Ahmed, Jacks blast England to thrilling win over New Zealand

Rehan Ahmed and Will Jacks smashed 44 off 16 balls to take England to a thrilling four-wicket T20 World Cup win over New Zealand in Colombo that kept Pakistan's slender semi-final hopes alive.

New Zealand, who scored 159-6 after opting to bat, would have joined England in the knockouts with a win in their final Super Eights match and eliminated Pakistan.

England lost wickets early and were being squeezed out by the New Zealand spinners at 117-6, needing 43 from the last three overs.

But Ahmed and Jacks took 22 off the 18th over from Glenn Phillips to turn the match on its head.

Ahmed blasted 19 off seven balls in his first T20 World Cup match and his six off the final ball of the 19th over left England needing just five for victory off the last.