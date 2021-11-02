Buttler ton helps England virtually seal semi spot

Jos Buttler hit the first century of the Twenty20 World Cup as England effectively booked their semi-final spot with a 26-run victory over Sri Lanka on Monday.

Buttler's unbeaten 101 - his maiden century in 86 T20 internationals - steered England to 163 for four after being invited to bat first in Sharjah.

England bowlers led by Adil Rashid then combined to bowl out Sri Lanka for 137 in 19 overs and remain unbeaten with four wins in the Super 12 stage to stay top of the group.