New Zealand cricketer sets record with five wickets in five balls

An unheralded New Zealand domestic bowler on Sunday became the first player in the 254-year history of first class cricket to take five wickets in five successive deliveries.

Brett Randell achieved the feat bowling for Central Districts against Northern Districts on day two of a Plunket Shield four-day match in front of a sparse crowd at Napier''s McLean Park.

Records held by the Association of Cricket Statisticians and Historians show the feat hasn''t been achieved since what it and many other historians recognise as the first documented first class match, played in 1772.