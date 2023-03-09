Bangladesh look to bounce back against England in T20Is

After losing the ODI series, Bangladesh are geared up for the three-match T20 International series against England as they are keen to make their first bilateral series against the Three Lions in this format a memorable one, reports BSS.

The series opening match will begin Thursday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram at 3:00 pm.

Bangladesh had played against England in the shortest format of cricket just once, during the T20 World Cup in 2021, which the Tigers lost by 8 wickets.

England started the tour well with a 2-1 win in three-match ODI series, handing the hosts their first ever series defeat in this format since 2016. They were in fact the last visitor to win a series in Bangladesh.