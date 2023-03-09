Bangladesh look to bounce back against England in T20Is

Victory in the T20I series would boost the team’s confidence ahead of the upcoming World Cup. However, Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha made it clear their main focus would be to build a strong team for the 2024 T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA.
“I met the entire T20 team for the first time today. It is just the start for a journey to the 2024 World Cup. A lot of water will go under the bridge between now and then. This is again an observation to see what we have and to find the areas to improve and also our strength,” Hathurusingha said in Chattogram on Wednesday.
“I don’t think it is difficult. It is an opportunity for us to prepare for the World Cup. We need to think about the conditions of where it will take place. This one is in West Indies and the USA, so we have a little more information. We have toured West Indies more than other teams. Keeping that in mind, we are preparing and are trying to find the right combination. There are opportunities for a lot of players,” he added.
Hathurusingha indeed wants to follow the process of England who despite being the current world champions in T20 format are going through major changes to build a team for the next World Cup.
“They are world champions in ODIs and T20Is. They have a very settled 50-over team. They are experimenting with the T20 team. I don’t think the team that won the 2022 World Cup will play in 2024 World Cup. That’s why they are trying new players. They are systematically building the team towards that. We can keep an eye on that as well,” he added.
Hathurusingha, who started his second stint as the head coach of Bangladesh national cricket team, was overall satisfied with the side’s performance in the ODI series, despite losing it.
“It is a good start. I was impressed with certain areas. The fast bowlers did well in not so helpful conditions. Their discipline and understanding of the game, especially Taskin and Ebadot stood out. I was happy with the fielding effort. I think we out-fielded England. I have observed a few things that we can get better at in batting,” the Tiger coach remarked.
Bangladesh lost the first two matches in Mirpur but avoided a whitewash by winning the third and final ODI in Chattogram. The same pitch will be used in the first game of the T20I series, giving Bangladesh a hope to win the opening T20 match.
“We are playing on the same pitch where we played the one-day so it is hard to change in two days. It is similar,” Hathurusingha said.
Bangladesh won only 49 matches and lost 92 in 144 T20s. Three matches were abandoned. However, Bangladesh might field more than one debutants in the first match while Rony Talukdar who played his only T20 game back in 2015 could make a return to the side.
Squads
Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Liton Kumer Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shamim Hossain, Rony Talukdar, Towhid Hridoy, Rejaur Rahman Raj and Tanvir Islam.
England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Phil Salt (wk), Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Rehan Ahmed, Reece Topley and Chris Woakes.