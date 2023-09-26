Selectors in disarray about Tamim

In the press conference after the second One-Day International (ODI) against New Zealand, Tamim Iqbal said that he is not fully fit yet. To avoid the risk he is not taking part in the third and final ODI of the series in Mirpur, which will take place today (Tuesday).
Tamim has also apparently told the selectors to consider the fact that he is not fully fit before announcing the squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup.
A source at the BCB has confirmed that Tamim has told the selectors that if they want to name him in the squad they must do so with the knowledge that he is not fully fit. Tamim assured the selectors that he will try his utmost if selected but also drew attention to his issues with the back.
The Bangladesh team is scheduled to leave for India for the World Cup on Wednesday. The selectors are expected to announce the squad for the World Cup by today (Tuesday).
But Tamim’s revelation has put the selectors and the team management in a tough spot right before the squad announcement. Tamim’s hints indicate that even if he is with the squad, he most likely won’t be able to play all the matches.
A source has said that skipper Shakib Al Hasan was quite annoyed at Tamim’s statement and conveyed his annoyance to the cricket board. However, when contacted, Shakib didn’t comment on the matter.
Tamim also didn’t respond to a query about the issue on Whatsapp and chief selector Minhajul Abedin also didn’t respond to calls.
Last July, Tamim announced his retirement out of the blue during the Afghanistan series. He later retracted his retirement after a meeting with the prime minister but stepped away from captaincy and the Asia Cup for treatment. He made his return to the team with the New Zealand series.