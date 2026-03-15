Tanzid’s maiden century powers Bangladesh to 290 in series decider

Opening batter Tanzid Hasan struck his first One-Day International century to anchor Bangladesh to a competitive 290 for five in the third and final match of the series against Pakistan at Shere Bangla National Stadium on Sunday.

Tanzid’s 107 off 107 balls provided the backbone of the innings after Bangladesh was asked to bat first in the series decider.

The 23-year-old left-hander reached the milestone in style, pulling spinner Salman Agha for six to record his maiden ton in his 31st appearance. His innings included seven sixes and six boundaries before he fell to a soft dismissal, caught at short cover off Abrar Ahmed.

The hosts enjoyed a prolific start as Tanzid and Saif Hassan shared a 105-run opening stand, Bangladesh’s second 50-plus opening partnership in 17 innings. Saif contributed a steady 36 before being bowled by Shaheen Afridi.