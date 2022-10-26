Balbirnie hits 62 as Ireland make 157 against England

Captain Andy Balbirnie smashed 62 to give Ireland a great start against England in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at an overcast Melbourne Wednesday, but they were dragged back to 157 all out with Liam Livingstone and Mark Wood taking three wickets apiece.

The English are among the title favourites and heavily-fancied to beat Ireland after opening their tournament with a five-wicket win over Afghanistan at the weekend.

But the Irish, who lost their opening Super 12 round match by nine wickets to Sri Lanka, had other ideas.