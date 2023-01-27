Cricket

BPL 2023

Table-toppers Sylhet sent to bat first in first home match

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Sylhet Strikers captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and Rangpur Riders captain Nurul Hasan during the toss ahead of the BPL9 match at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on 27 January, 2023Rangpur Riders Facebook page

Sylhet Strikers have been asked to bat first by Rangpur Riders in the first match of the Sylhet phase of the ninth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The home side are at the top of the seven-team points-table with six wins in seven games. A win against Rangur will all but seal their place in the qualifiers.

Rangpur, on the other hand, have won three and lost three so far in the league and are currently occupying the fourth spot in the table.

Rangpur won handsomely against Chattogram Challengers in their last game and would like to carry that winning momentum into their match against the high-flying Sylhet.

Sylhet Strikers: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Tom Moores, Thisara Perera, Imad Wasim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Rejaur Rahman Raja, Mohammad Amir

Rangpur Riders: Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Rony Talukdar, Shoaib Malik, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nawaz, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w/c), Robiul Haque, Haris Rauf, Hasan Mahmud

