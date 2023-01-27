Table-toppers Sylhet sent to bat first in first home match

Rangpur, on the other hand, have won three and lost three so far in the league and are currently occupying the fourth spot in the table.
Rangpur won handsomely against Chattogram Challengers in their last game and would like to carry that winning momentum into their match against the high-flying Sylhet.
Sylhet Strikers: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Tom Moores, Thisara Perera, Imad Wasim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Rejaur Rahman Raja, Mohammad Amir
Rangpur Riders: Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Rony Talukdar, Shoaib Malik, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nawaz, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w/c), Robiul Haque, Haris Rauf, Hasan Mahmud