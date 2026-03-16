Bangladesh clinch ODI series with 11-run win over Pakistan

Tanzid Hasan struck his maiden ton before Taskin Ahmed took four wickets as Bangladesh pulled off an 11-run victory in the third and final one-day international against Pakistan on Sunday to clinch the series 2-1.

Salman Agha hit a valiant 106 but it went in vain as Pakistan were bowled out for 279 while chasing Bangladesh''s 290 for five at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Tanzid Hasan, named player of the match and series, hit a run-a-ball 107 that included six fours and seven sixes, to help Bangladesh set up a competitive total on board after being put in to bat.