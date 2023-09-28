Cricket

Cricket World Cup: Bangladesh factfile

AFP
Dhaka
Bangladesh`s players ) celebrate after victory over South Africa by 21 runs after the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between South Africa and Bangladesh at The Oval in London on 2 June 2019.
AFP

World Ranking

7

Match Schedule (GMT)

07 Oct: v Afghanistan at Dharamsala (0500)

10 Oct: v England at Dharamsala (0500)

13 Oct: v New Zealand at Chennai (0830)

19 Oct: v India at Pune (0830)

24 Oct: v South Africa at Mumbai (0830)

28 Oct: v Netherlands at Kolkata (0830)

31 Oct: v Pakistan at Kolkata (0830)

06 Nov: v Sri Lanka at New Delhi (0830)

11 Nov: v Australia at Pune (0500)

Squad

Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Liton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Leading run-scorer in squad

Mushfiqur Rahim: 7,406 runs, highest score 144, average 37.03, Hundreds 9, Fifties 46

Leading wicket-taker in squad

Shakib Al Hasan: 308 wickets, best bowling 5-29, average 29.32

Previous World Cup appearances

1975: Did not participate

1979: Did not qualify

1983: Did not qualify

1987: Did not qualify

1992: Did not qualify

1996: Did not qualify

1999: Group Stage

2003: Group Stage

2007: Super Eights

2011: Group Stage

2015: Quarter-finals

2019: Group stage

What the captain says

"I think we have got a very good team. I think we will be a dangerous side in the World Cup."

-- Shakib Al Hasan after a morale-boosting win over India at the recent Asia Cup

