Cricket World Cup: Bangladesh factfile

World Ranking
7
Match Schedule (GMT)
07 Oct: v Afghanistan at Dharamsala (0500)
10 Oct: v England at Dharamsala (0500)
13 Oct: v New Zealand at Chennai (0830)
19 Oct: v India at Pune (0830)
24 Oct: v South Africa at Mumbai (0830)
28 Oct: v Netherlands at Kolkata (0830)
31 Oct: v Pakistan at Kolkata (0830)
06 Nov: v Sri Lanka at New Delhi (0830)
11 Nov: v Australia at Pune (0500)
Squad
Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Liton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
Leading run-scorer in squad
Mushfiqur Rahim: 7,406 runs, highest score 144, average 37.03, Hundreds 9, Fifties 46
Leading wicket-taker in squad
Shakib Al Hasan: 308 wickets, best bowling 5-29, average 29.32
Previous World Cup appearances
1975: Did not participate
1979: Did not qualify
1983: Did not qualify
1987: Did not qualify
1992: Did not qualify
1996: Did not qualify
1999: Group Stage
2003: Group Stage
2007: Super Eights
2011: Group Stage
2015: Quarter-finals
2019: Group stage
What the captain says
"I think we have got a very good team. I think we will be a dangerous side in the World Cup."
-- Shakib Al Hasan after a morale-boosting win over India at the recent Asia Cup