Scotland stun Zimbabwe to set up Dutch winner-takes-all World Cup qualifier

Michael Leask helped Scotland to a stunning 31-run victory over Zimbabwe on Tuesday to set up a winner-takes-all clash with the Netherlands for a place at the ICC World Cup.

Sri Lanka became the first of the top two teams in the Super Six table to have qualified for the October-November World Cup in India when they beat Zimbabwe on Sunday.

The hosts could have clinched the second spot with victory over Scotland in Bulawayo, but it was not to be after Scottish quick Chris Sole (3-33) ripped through their top order, eventually bowled out for 203 chasing down 234.

“Our boys have been fantastic. Credit to the way the lads played today (Tuesday),” said Scotland captain Richie Berrington.