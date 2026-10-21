Bangladesh elect to bat, need 41-run win over Afghanistan to reach final

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first against Afghanistan as they seek a place in the final of the tri-nation One Day International (ODI) series in the United Arab Emirates, needing a convincing victory in their final group-stage match on Wednesday.

Bangladesh have made three changes to their playing XI for this must-win match. Rishad Hossain, Nurul Hasan and Mosaddek Hossain, who featured against Zimbabwe, have been left out. Aliss Al Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Parvez Hossain come into the side.

Aliss, who made his international debut at last month’s Asian Games, is making his ODI debut today.

After suffering a 99-run defeat to Zimbabwe in their opening match, Bangladesh must beat Afghanistan at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi to keep their hopes of reaching the final alive.

Victory alone, however, is not enough. Bangladesh also need to overcome a significant net run-rate deficit to move ahead of Zimbabwe in the standings.