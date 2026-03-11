Bangladesh secures record 8-wicket win over Pakistan in series opener
Bangladesh secured a historic 8-wicket victory against Pakistan on Wednesday, chasing down a meagre 114-run target before the Iftar break at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.
It was Bangladesh''s largest margin of victory over Pakistan in terms of balls remaining, as they reached the target in just 15.1 overs. The host nation had previously beaten Pakistan by 8 wickets, but never this quickly.
Chasing 114, Tanzid Hasan and Najmul Hossain formed an 82-run partnership for the second wicket, turning the ODI into a rapid chase. Hossain contributed 27 runs off 33 balls before his dismissal.
Tanzid remained unbeaten with an explosive 67 off 42 balls, striking five sixes and seven boundaries. Litton Das joined Tanzid to finish the match, with the winning run arriving via a wide delivery from Mohammad Wasim just moments before the Iftar fast-breaking meal.
The chase was set up by a devastating opening spell from fast bowler Nahid Rana. After Pakistan openers Sahibzada Farhan and Maaz Sadaqat survived the first nine overs without loss, scoring 35 runs against Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman, captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz introduced Rana in the 10th over.
Rana immediately dismantled the Pakistani top order, taking five wickets in his first five overs. He removed Farhan, debutant Shamil Hussain, Sadaqat, Mohammad Rizwan, and Salman Agha, completing his maiden ODI five-wicket haul.
Rana nearly claimed a sixth wicket in his seventh over, but an lbw appeal against Faheem Ashraf was denied, and Miraz opted against a review that television replays showed would have been successful.
Following Rana''s initial burst, Miraz capitalized on the pressure, taking three wickets for 29 runs in his 10 overs. Ahmed and Rahman each claimed one wicket to bowl out Pakistan for 114 in 30.4 overs.
The victory gives Bangladesh a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series, a critical step in their campaign to secure a top-eight ranking for direct qualification to the 2027 World Cup.