Bangladesh secures record 8-wicket win over Pakistan in series opener

Bangladesh secured a historic 8-wicket victory against Pakistan on Wednesday, chasing down a meagre 114-run target before the Iftar break at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

It was Bangladesh''s largest margin of victory over Pakistan in terms of balls remaining, as they reached the target in just 15.1 overs. The host nation had previously beaten Pakistan by 8 wickets, but never this quickly.

Chasing 114, Tanzid Hasan and Najmul Hossain formed an 82-run partnership for the second wicket, turning the ODI into a rapid chase. Hossain contributed 27 runs off 33 balls before his dismissal.