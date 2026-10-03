Asian Games: Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 63 runs to win bronze
Sri Lanka 165 for 9 (Ratnayake 65, Arachchige 33; Mahedi 2-19, Saif 2-28, Mustafizur 2-43) vs Bangladesh 102 (Nasum 26, Yasir 21, Parvez 20; Thushara 2-18, Ratnayake 2-18, Viyaskanth 2-26, Sahan 2-17). Sri Lanka won by 63 runs.
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 63 runs to win the bronze medal in the men’s cricket competition at the Asian Games in Nisshin, Japan on Saturday.
Batting first after winning the toss at Korogi Sports Park, Sri Lanka posted 165-9 in 20 overs. Tharindu Ratnayake was the top scorer with 65 off 32 balls, hitting seven fours and five sixes.
Sahan Arachchige contributed 33 off 37 balls, while Ashen Bandara made 18 off 24. For Bangladesh, Mahedi Hasan and Saif Hassan took two wickets each, while Mustafizur Rahman also claimed two wickets, conceding 43 runs in his three overs.
Bangladesh struggled from the beginning of their chase, losing Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan and captain Litton Das for ducks inside the first three overs.
Parvez Hossain Emon top-scored with 20 off 26 balls, while Yasir Ali made 21 off 16 and Nasum Ahmed scored 26 off 28. Bangladesh were eventually bowled out for 102 in 17.3 overs.
Nuwan Thushara, Tharindu Ratnayake, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth and Wanuja Sahan took two wickets each for Sri Lanka. Sahan Arachchige and Dushan Hemantha took one wicket apiece.
Ratnayake's 65 off 32 balls and two wickets helped Sri Lanka secure the bronze medal with a 63-run victory.
The match also marked a T20I debut for Bangladesh's Al Islam.