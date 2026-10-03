Asian Games: Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 63 runs to win bronze

Sri Lanka 165 for 9 (Ratnayake 65, Arachchige 33; Mahedi 2-19, Saif 2-28, Mustafizur 2-43) vs Bangladesh 102 (Nasum 26, Yasir 21, Parvez 20; Thushara 2-18, Ratnayake 2-18, Viyaskanth 2-26, Sahan 2-17). Sri Lanka won by 63 runs.

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 63 runs to win the bronze medal in the men’s cricket competition at the Asian Games in Nisshin, Japan on Saturday.

Batting first after winning the toss at Korogi Sports Park, Sri Lanka posted 165-9 in 20 overs. Tharindu Ratnayake was the top scorer with 65 off 32 balls, hitting seven fours and five sixes.