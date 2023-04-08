Seifert blasts New Zealand to T20 series win over Sri Lanka

Tim Seifert was the match-winner for the second straight game as New Zealand clinched the T20 series against Sri Lanka with a tense four-wicket victory in Queenstown on Saturday.

Seifert blasted a career-high 88 off 48 balls to fire the Black Caps to 183-6 off 19.5 overs after the tourists had posted 182-6 in the third and final game at John Davies Oval.

The opener-wicketkeeper struck 10 fours and three sixes in an innings that bore many of the hallmarks of his unbeaten 79 when New Zealand levelled the series at Dunedin on Wednesday.