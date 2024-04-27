Azam, Zaman lift Pakistan to 178-5 in fifth T20I

Skipper Babar Azam notched a solid half century to guide Pakistan to 178-5 in the fifth and final Twenty20 international against New Zealand in Lahore on Saturday.

Azam scored a 44-ball 69 while Zaman made a 33-ball 43 for Pakistan after they were sent in to bat at Gaddafi Stadium.

Azam saw his opening partner Saim Ayub fall in the second over for just one but that did not deter him as he added 73 for the second wicket with Usman Khan who made a brisk 24-ball 31.

Azam hit six boundaries and two sixes in his 34th T20I half-century before he was bowled by pacer Ben Sears in the 15th over.