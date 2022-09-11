Australia sweep ODI series against NZ in Finch farewell

Australia beat New Zealand by 25 runs in the third One-Day International (ODI) on Sunday to complete a 3-0 series sweep and give captain Aaron Finch a winning farewell in his final 50-overs appearance.

Steve Smith made 105, his 12th ODI century, to help Australia overcome a sluggish start and post a competitive 267-5 on a slow track in Cairns.

New Zealand managed 242 in reply before being all out in 49.5 overs.