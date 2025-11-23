Bangladesh crush Ireland by 217 runs to complete series sweep

Bangladesh cruised to a dominant 217-run victory over Ireland in the second and final Test, sealing a 2-0 series sweep after a commanding all-round display at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today, Sunday.

The inevitable came after a brief spell of tension after Curstis Campher put on a staunch resistance, delaying Bangladesh’s push for a victory.

He kept the side unscathed throughout the morning session for an unlikely victory.