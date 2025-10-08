1st ODI
Bangladesh’s probable team against Afghanistan
Bangladesh has played only six One Day International (ODI) matches this year, with the last one being in July, against Sri Lanka.
The team is going through a very tough time in this format of cricket, as they won only one in six matches.
However, there is a chance ahead to change the statistics. The three-match ODI series against Afghanistan starts today, Wednesday.
What could be Bangladesh’s playing eleven in the first match in Abu Dhabi?
Bangladesh entered the Mehedy Hasan Miraz era of captaincy with the Sri Lanka series. However, the team lost the first series 2-1 in the first series. Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain opened in that series.
These two also opened in the T20 series against Afghanistan. There is a possibility of them opening in the ODIs too. But Saif Hassan is also ready.
Saif, who scored a half century in the last T20I, is highly likely to make his ODI debut today. If he opens, Bangladesh will also get a right-hand-left-hand combination.
If Saif does not open, he might play at number 3. In that case, Najmul Hossain will bat at number 4. Saif can also play in the middle order. However, if he comes in at four, the top three batters will all be left-handed.
The fight for a spot in the middle order will be among Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, and Nurul Hasan.
Hridoy has scored fifties in the last two ODIs. Jaker has also scored fifties in three of the last six ODIs. So, these two have a high chance of getting a place. Captain Miraz is certainly there. As a result, Shamim and Nurul might not get a chance in the eleven.
However, if Saif opens instead of Parvez, then Shamim or Nurul might get an opportunity in the middle order.
In the Sri Lanka series, Tanvir Islam led the spin department. He took a fifer in the second match, and seven throughout the series. It is expected that he will also play against Afghanistan as the left-hand spinner. It is also a question whether Rishad, who did not get a chance in the playing eleven in that series can enter the team this time.
The pace bowling attack will be led by Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed. Tanzim Hasan Sakib may be included in the squad as the third pacer. If anyone is rested, Hasan Mahmud or Nahid Rana might get an opportunity.
Bangladesh’s probable 11
Tanzid Hasan, Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain/Shamim Hossain, Najmul Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (C), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, and Tanzim Hasan.