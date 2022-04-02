Clinical Pakistan dismiss Australia for 210

Pakistan dismissed Australia for just 210 runs Saturday in the series-deciding third day-night international in Lahore.

Spearheads Haris Rauf (3-39), Mohammad Wasim (3-40) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (2-40) kept the pressure from the start as Australia were bowled out in 41.5 overs.

Alex Carey top-scored with a gritty 61-ball 56 and Sean Abbott hit a 40-ball 49 in an otherwise dismal batting show by the visitors.