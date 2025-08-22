Breetzke, Stubbs star as South Africa post 277 in 2nd Australia ODI

Matthew Breetzke slammed a superb 88 and Tristan Stubbs 74 as South Africa posted a challenging 277 in the second one-day international against Australia in Mackay on Friday.

With the Proteas winning the opening game by an emphatic 98 runs, the hosts must reach their target to keep the three-match series alive.

After South Africa won the toss and opted to bat, Breetzke crunched eight fours and two sixes to continue his impressive form since making his debut this year.