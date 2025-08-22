Breetzke, Stubbs star as South Africa post 277 in 2nd Australia ODI
Matthew Breetzke slammed a superb 88 and Tristan Stubbs 74 as South Africa posted a challenging 277 in the second one-day international against Australia in Mackay on Friday.
With the Proteas winning the opening game by an emphatic 98 runs, the hosts must reach their target to keep the three-match series alive.
After South Africa won the toss and opted to bat, Breetzke crunched eight fours and two sixes to continue his impressive form since making his debut this year.
In his first four ODIs he has posted a century and three half-centuries.
Stubbs was also impressive in an 87-ball stay before the visitors were dismissed in the final over.
Adam Zampa (3-63) was the pick of the bowlers while Cameron Green held four catches.
The Proteas' task of defending the total will be more difficult with off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen absent after being cited for a suspect action during the first game.
They are also missing injured pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada.
South Africa started tentatively with Xavier Bartlett bagging both openers inside the first six overs.
The paceman had Aiden Markram -- standing in as skipper with Temba Bavuma rested -- caught by Travis Head at mid-wicket without scoring.
He then tempted Ryan Rickelton (eight) to poke at a seaming ball with wicketkeeper Josh Inglis taking a fine diving catch.
But Breetzke relieved the pressure when Aaron Hardie came on, slamming the quick for two sixes and a four in an over to steer them to 56-2 after the 10-over powerplay.
He then built a breezy 67-run stand with Tony de Zorzi (38) and shared another 89-run partnership with Stubbs, before skying Nathan Ellis to Alex Carey in the deep.
Stubbs stuck around as wickets fell around him before Zampa tempted him into a slog down the ground with Green getting underneath it, before a late flurry from the tail.