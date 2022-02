Sunil Narine stars as Comilla Victorians clinched the BPL 2022 title beating Fortune Barishal by 1 run in a nail-biting final in Mirpur Sher E Bangla National Stadium.

Replying to Comilla’s 151 for nine, Barishal fall short of just one run as pacer Shohidul Islam hold the nerve to take his team home.

Red-hot Narine scored a 16 ball-57 which included 13 ball-fifty and took two important wickets of his compatriots Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo.

More to follow...