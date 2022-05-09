Conway, Moeen lead as Chennai rout Delhi sans Mustafiz

Devon Conway's 87 and inspired bowling by Mooen Ali helped holders Chennai Super Kings thrash Delhi Capitals by 91 runs in the Indian Premier League in Mumbai on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals didn't play Mustafizur Rahman for the second straight game. But unlike the previous match, which Delhi won by 21 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad, they suffered a big defeat against the Mahendra Singh Dhoni led side.

The left-handed Conway recorded his second 80-plus score in just his fourth match this season to guide Chennai to an imposing 208 for six in Mumbai.

Moeen then returned figures of 3-13 with his off-spin as Chennai bowled Delhi out for 117 in 17.4 overs.