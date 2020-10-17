County teams to vie for two trophies in 2021 after ECB rejig competition

The County Championship originally has two divisions -- eight teams in Division One and 10 in Division Two in 2019 -- with promotion and relegation between the two.

"I am delighted that the counties have been able to reach this agreement less than three weeks after Essex won the Bob Willis Trophy final at Lord's," ECB chair Ian Watmore said in a statement.

"The success of that competition provides reassurance that this structure can help safeguard against any impact the global pandemic may have on next season while also ensuring the integrity of the County Championship."

Watmore added that this structure was agreed only for the 2021 season before they consult with the county teams and stakeholders to discuss the structure for the 2022 campaign and beyond.