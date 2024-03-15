Towhid, Soumya power Bangladesh to 286-7 against Sri Lanka

He was sent back by Dilshan Madushanka while Sarkar fell to Hasaranga after botching a reverse sweep.

Hasaranga was just warming up and bowled Mahmudullah Riyad for a duck two balls later, then trapping heavy-hitter Mushfiqur Rahim leg before for 25 and bowling Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 12.

Hridoy, who was dropped on six by Kusal Mendis, made three fours and five sixes in his knock.

The third and final ODI of the series will be played in Chittagong on Monday.