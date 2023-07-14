Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 2 wickets

With an equation of six off last over Mehidy Hasan Miraz struck a boundary to ease the pressure and the remaining two runs were supposed to be a mere formality.

However, bowler Karim Janat made it interesting by picking up a hattrick as he picked up Mehidy, Taskin Ahmed and Nasum Ahmed in next balls. Shoriful Islam could find a boundary through point in the next ball and Bangladesh won the first first T20 of their two-match series against Afghanistan at the Sylhet International Stadium on Friday.