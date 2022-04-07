Cummins' joint-fastest fifty helps Kolkata beat Mumbai

Pat Cummins was an unlikely star with the bat as he smashed a joint-fastest 14-ball IPL fifty to power Kolkata Knight Riders to a stunning victory over Mumbai Indians on Wednesday.

The Australian Test skipper joined Venkatesh Iyer with Kolkata on 101-5 while chasing 162 and tore into the Mumbai attack with his 56 off 15 balls as the two-time champions reached their target with four overs to spare in Pune.