Fernando's 4-35 restricts Bangladesh to 248 in 2nd Sri Lanka ODI

A career-best 4-35 by seamer Asitha Fernando helped Sri Lanka bundle out Bangladesh for 248 inside 46 overs in the second one-day international in Colombo on Saturday.

The 27-year-old right-arm seamer, fresh from an English county stint with Glamorgan, used a mix of short-pitched venom and clever changes of pace to restrict the visitors.

The home side's bowlers hunted in packs, with leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga claiming 3-60, backed up by some sharp fielding and catching.

With the series on the line, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat.

Several batsmen got starts, but none went on to capitalise.

Najmul Hossain Shanto looked set before throwing his wicket away by mistiming a long hop straight to long-on when on 14.