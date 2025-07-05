Fernando's 4-35 restricts Bangladesh to 248 in 2nd Sri Lanka ODI
A career-best 4-35 by seamer Asitha Fernando helped Sri Lanka bundle out Bangladesh for 248 inside 46 overs in the second one-day international in Colombo on Saturday.
The 27-year-old right-arm seamer, fresh from an English county stint with Glamorgan, used a mix of short-pitched venom and clever changes of pace to restrict the visitors.
The home side's bowlers hunted in packs, with leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga claiming 3-60, backed up by some sharp fielding and catching.
With the series on the line, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat.
Several batsmen got starts, but none went on to capitalise.
Najmul Hossain Shanto looked set before throwing his wicket away by mistiming a long hop straight to long-on when on 14.
Shamim Hossain (22) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (9) fared no better, both falling to the short-ball trap by holing out to fine-leg.
The 23-year-old Parvez Hossain Emon struck a fluent 67 off 69 deliveries to register his maiden ODI half-century with five fours and three sixes.
Towhid Hridoy scored 51 off 69 balls but Bangladesh's inability to stitch together partnerships proved costly as wickets fell at regular intervals.
From 218-9, a spirited last-wicket stand between Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mustafizur Rahman added 30 runs that could yet prove crucial.
Tanzim hit 33 off 21 balls with two fours and two sixes, but was left stranded when Mustafizur perished without troubling the scorers.