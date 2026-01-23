BPL: Shoriful sets new record with 26 wickets in a season
Chattogram Royals pacer Shoriful Islam became the highest wicket-taker in a single edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), surpassing fellow national fast bowler Taskin Ahmed.
Shoriful needed two wickets in the final to break Taskin's record of 25 wickets in 12 matches, set last season. He did exactly that in the BPL final against Rajshahi Warriors today, Friday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, etching his name into the record books.
He claimed his first wicket in the 16th over of Rajshahi's innings when Kane Williamson was caught by Naim Sheikh. Shoriful then dismissed Rajshahi captain Nazmul Hossain Shanto with the final ball of the last over to seal the record.
In total, Shoriful finished the tournament with 26 wickets in 12 matches, bowling 44.5 overs at an impressive average of 10.07 and an economy rate of 5.84.
Last season, Taskin had set the benchmark with 25 wickets in 12 matches for Durbar Rajshahi, eclipsing Shakib Al Hasan's long-standing record of 23 wickets in the 2018-19 season. Less than a year later, that mark has been overtaken.
Shoriful went wicketless in only one match this season, that came against Rangpur in Sylhet, where he conceded 16 runs in two overs.
He then embarked on a remarkable run, taking wickets consistently, including a stunning spell of 5 for 9 in 3.5 overs against Noakhali Express in Mirpur, the best bowling figures of his recognised T20 career.