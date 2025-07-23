Mustafizur returns to top 10 after four years

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman has climbed back into the top 10 of the ICC T20I bowling rankings after a stellar performance against Pakistan.

Leaping 17 places, Mustafiz is now joint 9th alongside India’s Arshdeep Singh, both with a rating of 653 points. This marks Mustafizur’s return to the top 10 for the first time since October 2021.

The updated rankings, published today on the ICC website, show no changes in the top eight T20I bowlers. New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy leads the chart, followed by England’s Adil Rashid and India’s Varun Chakravarthy.

Mustafizur’s rise follows his impressive bowling in the recent series against Pakistan — taking 2 wickets for just 6 runs in the first match and 1 wicket for 15 runs in the second. Bangladesh won both matches, clinching the three-match series.