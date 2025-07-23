Mustafizur returns to top 10 after four years
Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman has climbed back into the top 10 of the ICC T20I bowling rankings after a stellar performance against Pakistan.
Leaping 17 places, Mustafiz is now joint 9th alongside India’s Arshdeep Singh, both with a rating of 653 points. This marks Mustafizur’s return to the top 10 for the first time since October 2021.
The updated rankings, published today on the ICC website, show no changes in the top eight T20I bowlers. New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy leads the chart, followed by England’s Adil Rashid and India’s Varun Chakravarthy.
Mustafizur’s rise follows his impressive bowling in the recent series against Pakistan — taking 2 wickets for just 6 runs in the first match and 1 wicket for 15 runs in the second. Bangladesh won both matches, clinching the three-match series.
The rankings also reflect improvements by other Bangladeshi bowlers. Off-spinning allrounder Mehidy Hasan, jumped nine spots to 16th after taking 1 wicket for 37 runs in the first match and 2 wickets for 25 in the second.
Tanzim Hasan Sakib rose nine places to 38th, following figures of 1/20 and 2/23 in the series. Shoriful Islam made the biggest leap among pacers, climbing 14 places to 43rd, after his 3/17 performance in the second match.
Among batters, Tanzid Hasan saw the most notable jump, rising 18 places to 37th. Though he scored only one run in the first T20I against Pakistan, his match-winning unbeaten 73 against Sri Lanka on 16 July and a crucial 55 in the second Pakistan match boosted his standing.
Jaker Ali rose 17 places to 56th, thanks to his vital 55-run knock in the second match against Pakistan. Towhid Hridoy, who scored 36 runs in the first match, moved up two spots to 40th Parvez Hossain Emon made the biggest leap among all Bangladeshi batters, climbing 22 spots to 63rd after scoring 56 and unbeaten 13 in the first two games.
There were no changes among the top eight T20I batters. Travis Head of Australia remains at the top, followed by India’s Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma.
In the T20I all-rounders' rankings Mehidy Hasan climbed 13 spots to 35th, with two wickets and a crucial 33-run innings in the second match, Mehidy Hasan Miraz dropped three spots to 41st, and Rishad Hossain slipped one place to 54th, while Tanzim Hasan improved by three spots, reaching 81st.
Elsewhere, performances from the ongoing West Indies–Australia T20I series have also impacted the rankings.
Roston Chase of the West Indies moved up seven places to become the 2nd-ranked all-rounder — his career-best position. India’s Hardik Pandya remains on top.