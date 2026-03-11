1st ODI
ODI series: Bangladesh target winning start against Pakistan
The series is particularly important for Bangladesh as they look to regain their ODI rhythm after playing a lot of T20 cricket recently. Moreover, every ODI series ahead of the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup will be crucial for securing direct qualification for the global showpiece.
With an aim to make a winning start to the three-match One Day International (ODI) series, Bangladesh will take on Pakistan in the first match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today, Wednesday.
The game is set to begin at 2:15 pm.
Despite the urgency of winning the series, Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz ruled out the possibility of preparing the traditional Mirpur wicket, which usually tends to be low and slow.
Instead, Miraz emphasised the need to play on true batting wickets as part of the team’s preparation for the World Cup. Speaking to reporters at the pre-match press conference, he said Bangladesh want to develop the habit of playing on good wickets keeping the World Cup in mind.
“In World Cups, wickets are very good and we want to start that habit from now on,” Miraz said.
“We have a lot of matches before the 2027 World Cup. The plan is to play the maximum number of matches on true wickets. If we can do that, it will be a good experience for us. At the same time, we also have to keep in mind that we need to qualify. So against the teams we will be playing, we will try to take home advantage.”
The series marks Pakistan’s first ODI tour of Bangladesh since 2015, when Bangladesh swept the three-match series.
Last year Pakistan toured Bangladesh for a three-match T20 series, which they eventually lost 2-1.
Overall, the two teams have played 39 ODIs between them, with Pakistan winning 34 and Bangladesh just five. However, four of Bangladesh’s five victories over Pakistan have come since 2015.
Past records, however, may matter little as Bangladesh have come a long way in establishing themselves as a strong ODI side. Although their recent ODI performances have been disappointing, they will still start as favourites against Pakistan, particularly because of their strong home record and Pakistan’s relatively inexperienced squad.
“Of course, any team gets added motivation in home conditions. It’s normal, so it doesn’t matter where we are playing. I think Bangladesh have a good side and they play very good cricket in home conditions,” Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi said.
“Bangladesh beat the West Indies and other teams they played against on home soil. As a team we are prepared. We won our last two ODI series against South Africa and Sri Lanka, so we have been playing very good cricket and want to continue that form.”