ODI series: Bangladesh target winning start against Pakistan

With an aim to make a winning start to the three-match One Day International (ODI) series, Bangladesh will take on Pakistan in the first match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today, Wednesday.

The game is set to begin at 2:15 pm.

The series is particularly important for Bangladesh as they look to regain their ODI rhythm after playing a lot of T20 cricket recently. Moreover, every ODI series ahead of the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup will be crucial for securing direct qualification for the global showpiece.