Ton-up Fakhar Zaman helps Pakistan defeat New Zealand

Opener Fakhar Zaman hit a splendid century to anchor Pakistan’s five-wicket win against New Zealand in the first one-day international in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

The left-hander smashed 13 boundaries and a six in his 117 made off 114 balls for his ninth ODI hundred as Pakistan chased down a target of 289 in 48.3 overs.

The victory gives Pakistan a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.