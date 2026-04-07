Reasons cited for dissolving Aminul’s BCB committee

The committee also found evidence of “unreasonable influence” by Aminul Islam and Nazmul Abedin in the ad hoc committee for district and divisional councils, suggesting that the election process was controlled. Violations included breaches of ballot secrecy, unequal opportunity for candidates, and disruption of an independent election process, which the committee considers violations of the BCB constitution.

In Category-2, representing club councilors, the investigation report mentions evidence of threats and illegal coercion during the election. The e-voting system was misused, compromising councilors’ confidentiality. This occurred at the Sheraton Hotel, whose CEO, Sakhawat Hossain, had been elected as a BCB director.

The investigation committee believes election manipulation in e-voting occurred with the assistance of former sports advisor Asif Mahmud. The advisor and his APS Saiful Islam were involved and allegedly provided unethical advantages at various stages of the election.

In Category-3, reserved for former cricketers, one director was elected by the votes of 10 former cricketers. The responsibility for nominating these 10 as councilors was reportedly given to then-president Aminul Islam by the board directors at the time. However, when the committee requested audio or video records of the board meeting from the BCB, they asked for 3–4 weeks to provide them, which the investigation committee considered “unreasonable.” Other directors told the committee that the responsibility for councilor nominations had not been officially delegated to Aminul.