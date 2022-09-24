Bangladesh want to return to winning ways beating UAE

Bangladesh hope to return to winning ways in the Twenty20 format when they take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the first of the two-match series at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, reports news agency UNB.

The match will start at 8:00pm Bangladesh Standard Time and will be televised by GTV.

Bangladesh has won just two of the nine T20Is they have played this year. They lost six and on match got washed out by rain.