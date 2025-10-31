3rd T20I
Bangladesh taste whitewash in T20 series
Bangladesh tasted an ignominious whitewash in the T20 series after West Indies thrashed them by five wickets in the tour-ending third match at Bir Shrestha Shaheed Flight Lieutenant Motiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram today, Friday.
Opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim fought lonely to hammer a scintillating 62 ball-89 and steered Bangladesh to 151 all out, a total West Indies overhauled with ease, reaching 152-5 in 16.5 overs.
Roston Chase, who led the side in absence of Shai Hope and Ackeem Auguste hit 50 runs each to script the victory that gave them their first ever series sweep in this format outside from the home.
They combined for a 91-run for the fourth wicket after West Indies were reduced to 52-3 in eight overs to edge the side closer to victory.
Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain removed both of them in the space of three balls with the Caribbean side just 8 runs away from the victory.
Rishad clean bowled Chase just after he reached his fifty, ending his 29 ball-50, featuring five fours and one six.
Auguste, playing his just fourth game, struck his maiden fifty off 24 balls with one four and five sixes, before he was dismissed.
Rovman Powell (5) and Gudakesh Motie (3) wrapped up the victory after their departure, giving West Indies a fitting end to the tour.
Earlier, Tanzid who was the eight batter out smashed 89 of 62 with nine fours and four sixes, scoring almost 70 per cent runs of the innings. Only one Bangladesh batter—Saif Hassan, apart from him, reached double digits, adding 23.
Pacer Romario Shepherd became the second West Indies bowler to take a T20 hat-trick after Jason Holder, finishing with 3-36.
His three wickets came across two overs—dismissing Nurul Hasan Sohan for 1 in the 17th over and then returning to the last over to take the wicket of Tanzid and Shoriful in the first two balls.
Until being perished to short delivery of Shepherd outside off, that denied him a deserving century, Tanzid took all the burden amid the wickets tumbling around him to keep Bangladesh flowing.
He began the innings with a bang, clattering Jason Holder two boundaries in the first over as Bangladesh captain Liton Das won the toss and opted to bat first.
Parvez Hossain Emon, who was one of the four changes Bangladesh made for this match to avoid whitewash, started with similar aggressive intent, hitting Akeal Hosain for a six.
Roston Chase who led West Indies in this match after Shai Hope was rested broke the partnership, getting rid of Emon for 9.
With Tanzid playing his shots at will, West Indies also got the wicket of Liton Das for s6, through Khary Pierre, finishing with 2-23.
But Bangladesh seemed to have destined a big total when Saif and Tanzid kept West Indies bowlers at bay.
Holder, who picked up 2-32, got the better of Saif, ending a 63-run partnership and sparked a collapse that saw Bangladesh lose the last seven wickets for 44 runs from there on.