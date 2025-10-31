Bangladesh taste whitewash in T20 series

Bangladesh tasted an ignominious whitewash in the T20 series after West Indies thrashed them by five wickets in the tour-ending third match at Bir Shrestha Shaheed Flight Lieutenant Motiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram today, Friday.

Opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim fought lonely to hammer a scintillating 62 ball-89 and steered Bangladesh to 151 all out, a total West Indies overhauled with ease, reaching 152-5 in 16.5 overs.