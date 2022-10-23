Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup opponents: Netherlands

The Netherlands earned the right to play in the Super 12 after finishing as Group A runners-up in the first round.

The Dutch, however, did not have it easy in the group stage. They started their campaign with a three-wicket win over the UAE in a last over finish.

Next, they faced off against Namibia in another last over thriller, this time getting over the line with five wickets to spare.

Against Sri Lanka their winning run ended, as they suffered a 16-run defeat.