De Villiers to discuss T20 World Cup return with Boucher

South African batsman AB de Villiers said he is open to a return to international cricket at this year's Twenty20 World Cup in India and will discuss his future with national coach Mark Boucher during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 37-year-old retired from international cricket in 2018 but said in April last year he would consider a comeback at the T20 World Cup if it was delayed by a year to 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We're lined up to have a chat sometime during the IPL. But yes, we've been talking about it already," De Villiers told reporters after scoring 76 for Royal Challengers Bangalore in Sunday's 38-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders.