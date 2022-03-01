Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal was hugely disappointed by the seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Afghanistan in the third and final game, which also cost them valuable 10 points of the ICC ODI Super League, reports BSS.

A victory also would help Bangladesh to clean sweep of the series for the first time against Afghanistan. But more than the sweep of the series, Tamim rued for these 10 points, which not only strengthened their position in the point table but also kept them far ahead of confirming the 2023 World Cup in India.