Delhi Capitals team bus attacked in Mumbai, four detained

Prothom Alo English Desk
Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals' bus got attacked in Mumbai on Wednesday and the local police detained four members of regional right wing political party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena for the incident, reports ANI.

MNS transport wing vice president Prashant Gandhi was one of the detainees.

The incident took place at midnight when a group of people broke the glass windows and plastered posters on the Capitals bus, which was parked outside a five star hotel in Mumbai.

Mumbai police registered an FIR against five to six unknown persons at the Cobala Police Station on Wednesday.

The Delhi team is currently in Mumbai ahead of their opening match of the IPL 2022 against Mumbai Indians, which will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on 27 March .

