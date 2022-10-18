BCB bans Rana for one month for Facebook post against selector

The BCB also named separate teams for four-day and one-day matches of the ‘A’ team’s upcoming tour to India. Rana, a left-arm pacer, wasn’t picked in either side.
Rana claimed that he tried to contact the selector on the phone 10-12 times but he didn’t respond. Hinting at the selector, Rana said, “If deserving people don’t sit at the right posts, nothing works out.”
However, Rana didn’t mention which selector he was referring to and also removed the status a little while later.
BCB had a stern reaction to Rana’s comments. In the press release the BCB said, “As a cricketer registered under BCB, the left-arm pacer’s comments in the social media and a national daily were unacceptable.”
Rana was playing for Chattogram in the ongoing edition of the first-class competition National Cricket League (NCL).
He played in Chattogram’s first round match against Sylhet and went wicketless in the first innings.
Rana won’t get to take any further part in this year’s NCL, which will hold its final round between 14-17 November.
Rana has so far played 38 first-class matches, 34 list-A games and 35 Twenty20s. He has claimed a total of 182 wickets in competitive cricket.