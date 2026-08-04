Shafique, Babar lead strong Pakistan reply against West Indies

Abdullah Shafique struck his sixth Test century and Babar Azam closed in on a hundred as Pakistan reached 266-2 in reply to West Indies' 344 on day two of the second Test in Trinidad on Monday.

Just days after flying into the Caribbean as an emergency replacement, Shafique ended the day unbeaten on 107 off 185 balls with 10 fours and two sixes decorating his authoritative innings at Queen's Park Oval.

Babar, the only visitor to emerge with any credit from a disastrous second innings of the first Test when he finished unbeaten on 58, was again unbowed on 86.

His calm, classy innings has so far occupied 126 deliveries, embellished by 10 fours and one six.