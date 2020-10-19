'Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League won’t resume this year'

"I don't think it's possible to resume the league this year. We are already committed to hosting a T20 league after the ongoing BCB President's Cup. If we start it in November, it'll end in late December. So it's not possible to resume Dhaka League this year. I think we may be able to host Dhaka League after 10 January next year," Khaled Mahmud told in a recent media interaction.



He said the biggest problem of resuming the Dhaka League is the accommodation of at least 250 people in a bio-secure environment so that they can't get exposed to the deadly virus.



"The biggest question is where we can host at least 250 people. We have talked to BKSP. It's an option. We have talked about Cox's Bazar as well. We have to take the decision of the clubs too because they are also the stakeholders. However, still, we are discussing hosting DPDCL," he added.



The West Indies are scheduled to tour Bangladesh early next year to play a full series. The series might conflict with the Dhaka League. But Khaled Mahmud said it won't be a problem.







