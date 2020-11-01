Dhoni confirms playing for Chennai in 2021 IPL

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will return to play for the Chennai Super Kings in the next edition of the Indian Premier League, the former India captain confirmed on Sunday.

The 39-year-old called time on an illustrious, trophy-laden career for the national team in August, having not played for India since their semi-final exit at the 50-overs World Cup last year.

Chennai captain Dhoni struggled to find form with the bat during the ongoing edition of the IPL with his side failing to make the playoffs for the first time in their history in the T20 tournament.