Dhoni starts, ends his career with run-outs

Spanning over 15 years, the international career of the dashing cricketer and former India skipper MS Dhoni has a unique twist to it—both his debut and last matches recording run-outs for him.

This rare statistic popped up as Mahendra Singh Dhoni aka MSD called time on his international career on Saturday, bringing an end to the top-flight career of one of India’s greatest limited-overs cricketers, and its most successful captain.

Known to be a livewire between the wickets, Dhoni played for India the last time during the 2019 World Cup semi-final that the Men in Blue lost to New Zealand and bowed out of the competition.