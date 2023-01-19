Shakib's record innings, Iftikhar ton give Barishal big win

In reply, Rangpur started losing wickets frequently chasing the daunting total and reduced to 38-3 after the end of power plays. Shamim Hossain remained not out on 44 off just 24 balls to reduce the defeat margin and Mohammad Nawaz scored 33 as Rangpur ended with 171-9.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the pick of the Barishal bowlers picking up three wickets while Kamrul Islam and Mohammad Wasim jnr grabbed two wickets apiece.
Earlier in the evening, Shakib, whose previous highest T20 score was 86, stuck six fours and nine sixes in his 43-ball innings while Iftikhar scored 100 off just 45 balls. The 32-year old Pakistani struck six fours and nine sixes to reach his first T20 century.
After losing the toss Barishal were reduced to 46-4 but the pair of Shakib and Iftikhar took a counter attack and in the end remained unbeaten adding 192 runs.
This is the third highest pair in BPL history. Chris Gayle and Brendan McCullum had an unbeaten 201-run stand for Riders against Dhaka Dynamites in 2007. Lou Vincent and Shahriar Nafeef formed an unbeaten 197-run partnership for Khulna Royals against Duranto Rajshahi in 2013.
Shakib’s previous highest T20 innings came for Khulna Royals against Dhaka Gladiators in 2012.