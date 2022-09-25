Bangladesh sent to bat first as Yasir, Liton return

Liton Das, who missed the Asia Cup, has returned to the team and is expected to bat in the middele-order.
The Tigers are hoping to return to winning ways in the T20 format after suffering seven defeats in nine T20Is in the running calendar year.
Nurul Hasan is captaining the side in the absence of regular captain Shakib Al Hasan, who is currently taking part in the Caribbean Premier League.
Bangladesh playing XI: Nurul Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Yasir Ali and Shoriful Islam
United Arab Emirates Playing XI: Aayan Afzal Khan, Aryan Lakra, Basil Hameed, Chirag Suri, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Chundangapoyil Rizwan(c), Sabir Ali, Vriitya Aravind(w), Muhammad Waseem, Zawar Farid