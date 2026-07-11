Bangladesh chase 200 in 3rd ODI to avoid series sweep
Pacer Shoriful Islam returned figures of 4-44 as Bangladesh bundled Zimbabwe out for 199 in 48.1 overs in the third and final ODI, leaving themselves a target of 200 to avoid a series whitewash at the Harare Sports Club today.
Zimbabwe had already secured the three-match series after registering 25-run and 13-run victories in the opening two matches.
Wessly Madhevere top-scored with a fluent 75 off 74 balls, while Brad Evans struck a brisk 50 from 43 deliveries to record his second successive half-century of the series.
Apart from the duo, the remaining Zimbabwe batters managed only 61 runs from 172 balls as Bangladesh's bowlers dominated in conditions favourable to seam.
Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz won the toss and elected to field first, a decision that paid immediate dividends as Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful reduced Zimbabwe to 27-3 inside 13 overs.
Madhevere and Innocent Kaia steadied the innings with a 48-run stand for the fourth wicket before Taskin broke the partnership by dismissing Kaia for 25 off 67 balls. Taskin finished with figures of 2-32 from his allotted 10 overs.
Left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam, one of two changes to the Bangladesh side, then struck crucial blows in the middle overs.
He removed stand-in captain Sikandar Raza, who was leading the side in place of the rested Richard Ngarava, for 11 before ending Madhevere''s impressive innings, which featured five fours and a six.
Evans once again provided late momentum for Zimbabwe, taking the attack to the Bangladesh bowlers with an aggressive counterattack.
He plundered Bangladesh bowlers all corner of the park in a show of attacking brand of cricket in what was a seam-friendly condition to push the total closer to 200.
However, Shoriful returned to dismiss him after his entertaining 50, an innings laced with five fours and two sixes, before wrapping up the tail to finish with four wickets.