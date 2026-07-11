Bangladesh chase 200 in 3rd ODI to avoid series sweep

Pacer Shoriful Islam returned figures of 4-44 as Bangladesh bundled Zimbabwe out for 199 in 48.1 overs in the third and final ODI, leaving themselves a target of 200 to avoid a series whitewash at the Harare Sports Club today.

Zimbabwe had already secured the three-match series after registering 25-run and 13-run victories in the opening two matches.

Wessly Madhevere top-scored with a fluent 75 off 74 balls, while Brad Evans struck a brisk 50 from 43 deliveries to record his second successive half-century of the series.

Apart from the duo, the remaining Zimbabwe batters managed only 61 runs from 172 balls as Bangladesh's bowlers dominated in conditions favourable to seam.